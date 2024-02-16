Suez Canal chief seeks to reassure shipping giant amid Red Sea tensions.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), met with the CEO of global shipping company MSC Group on Wednesday to reassure companies about using the canal amid tensions in the Red Sea.

Rabie and Soren Toft, CEO of MSC Group, held an online meeting to discuss the volatile situation in the region, according to an SCA statement.

“We are keen on continuous coordination with our clients to reach joint work mechanisms aimed at reducing the effects of the current crisis on global supply chains,” Rabie said, acknowledging the security concerns influencing MSC’s navigation policies.

Toft pledged to resume using the Suez Canal “as soon as the security situation stabilizes in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab regions,” voicing their intention to invest more in Egyptian logistics projects. He reiterated concerns about crew and vessel safety after attacks on some MSC ships passing through the Bab Al-Mandab strait.

