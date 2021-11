Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says

The economic zone of the Egyptian Suez Canal is considering improving incentives for investors, with 15 different sectors already offered out to potential funders, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Yahya Zaki told CNBC Arabia.

Zaki pointed out that the economic zone has maritime, industrial and logistical investments.

The economic zone of the Suez Canal spent $10 billion on infrastructure only, Zaki added.

Source: Arab News