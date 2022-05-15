Suez Canal has right to raise fees: Suez Canal Authority head

The International Chamber of Shipping confirmed that the Suez Canal has the right to increase fees after it was presented with the reasons that led to the increase, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, stated.

The Suez Canal achieved the highest revenues in its history thanks to the efforts of good workmanship and good planning.

The authority gained experience from the coronavirus crisis and has been prepared for the worst with the Russia- Ukraine crisis which mitigated its effects on the canal revenues, Rabie said.

He stressed that the development of the Suez Canal was part of the increase in revenues as it raised the number and types of ships that could not pass through the canal before its development.

Rabie added, in a telephone interview with Basma Wahba, presenter of the 90 Minutes program broadcast on al-Mehwar satellite channel: “We have flexible marketing policies and we have an improved service.

We signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Chamber of Shipping, which is interested in maritime transport and the problems of customers all over the world.”

The Chamber considered Egypt’s experiences in dealing with the international crisis in navigation to be one of the greatest models, especially after its successful handling the Evergiven container ship crisis, he said.

