Suez Canal insurance claims loom as Ever Given blocks shipping

More than $3 billion of insurance is in place for liability claims against the owner of the grounded container ship Ever Given, officials with its insurance program said Friday.

It is unclear whether that will be enough to cover losses that are likely to be claimed by some of the more than 200 ships in the canal as of Friday, plus the owners of the cargo they are carrying, if the vessel continues to block the Suez Canal, industry executives said.

Cargo-delivery delays are where a lot of the economic damage would be expected if the critical waterway doesn’t soon open up again to traffic. Delayed shipments could result in manufacturers’ not receiving parts needed for assembly lines or retailers’ not getting spring merchandise in time to stock shelves. At the same time, shipowners who anticipated using their vessels for other cargo loads lose that opportunity as they sit in the canal.

Some ship and cargo owners could end up filing claims with both their own insurers and Ever Given’s insurer—and ultimately suing the container ship’s owner—to receive compensation.

A total of $3.1 billion of liability coverage is available to the ship’s owner, Japan-based Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., through a longstanding shipping-industry program that relies on 13 so-called Protection & Indemnity Clubs, said Nick Shaw, chief executive of the international association of those clubs, which are not-for-profit mutual insurers.

A spokesman for the Club in the U.K., to which Ever Given belongs, said by email, “P&I insurance would cover the shipowner’s legal liability to the cargo owners.”

Still, Marcus Baker, the insurance broker Marsh’s global head of marine and cargo, said in commenting on the situation that “nothing is certain about that at this stage,” referring to payouts for costs of delays and litigation.

An unknown additional amount of coverage from the world-wide insurance market is also in place through policies taken out by cargo owners and other shipowners. Under industry practice, cargo owners buy their own coverage to protect against risk of damage, rather than relying on a shipowner to provide it.

Standard cargo policies protect against lost or damaged goods, not the costs of delays, said Michael Pellegrini, who oversees the North American marine-insurance practice at Marsh. Many cargo owners forgo the additional, expensive coverage for delays, he said.

But some delay insurance is in place. Several clients of Nordic Marine Insurance that are on their way to the Suez Canal and face potential delays have been in touch with the Stockholm-based insurer, said Claudio Blancardi, marketing director at the firm, which specializes in covering maritime delays.

The insured cargoes held up so far are mostly commodities—coal, steel, rice, grains—coming from South and East Asia, including Malaysia, China and Thailand, he said.

Following disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, “It’s another black swan,” he said.

Insurance professionals expect many cargo owners, as well as shipowners with vessels queued up in the canal, to seek to tap into Ever Given’s liability coverage.

The container ship’s liability insurance is part of an arrangement that dates to the 1800s, according to the website of the International Group of P&I Clubs. The clubs provide liability coverage for approximately 90% of the world’s oceangoing tonnage.

In a statement Friday, the U.K. P&I Club said it has insured the owner of Ever Given for certain claims “that might arise from an incident such as this—including, for example, damage caused to infrastructure or claims for obstruction.”

The club said that the vessel itself, along with the cargo, are insured separately.

“While the UK Club is unable to comment on any confidential insurance or potential claim details, all valid claims will be considered by the vessel owner, the UK Club and its legal advisers in due course,” the club said. “Currently, the UK Club’s focus is to work with all relevant parties to facilitate a safe conclusion to this incident.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys for other ships and their cargo would be expected to seek coverage wherever possible, industry executives said.

“There will be a lot of litigation,” said John Miklus, president of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, a trade association of U.S. marine insurers. “I can’t predict how successful they would be, but it isn’t much different from many liability situations: You try to recover from the party that is at fault, the party that caused the incident.”

One feature of the $3.1 billion in liability coverage in place for Ever Given is a pooling arrangement across the 13 Protection & Indemnity Clubs to cover claims from an incident of up to $100 million.

Above that, reinsurance kicks in to bring the available coverage to $3.1 billion. An additional $1 billion is available for oil and pollution events.

More than 20 of the world’s 25 largest reinsurance companies back the coverage available to Ever Given, Mr. Shaw, the international P&I organization’s chief executive, wrote in an email.

Source: Wall Street Journal