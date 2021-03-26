Suez Canal looking forward to cooperating with U.S. to float stranded ship

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Friday that it looks forward to cooperating with the United States in efforts to float the stranded container ship that has blocked shipping traffic for three days.

“The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) values the offer of the United States of America to contribute to these efforts, and looks forward to cooperating with the U.S. in this regard,” it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis)