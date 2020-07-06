Suez Canal new incentive to Vehicles Carriers

“Vehicle Carriers ” coming g from ports at North West t of Europe till Santander port a nd heading to port o f Singapore and its Eastern ports at South East of Asia and the Fa r East shall be granted a rebate o f 8 % fro m Suez Canal normal tolls.

Any operating company wishing to benefit from this circular must submit a request through its shipping agency before sailing from port of origin. The request must state: vessel’s particulars, origin port, sailing date, destination port, ETA to Suez Canal, vessel’s condition (loaded/ballast) and the type & quantity of cargo.

Th e vessel must not call any intermediate ports during its voyage between origin port and destination port for commercial purposes. I n case the vessel called any intermediate ports for non-commercial purposes a certificate issued by the port authority or other competent authorities will be required stating the reason of calling.

Full normal Suez Canal transit tolls to be paid upon transit and the rebate amount will be refunded after submitting all the required documents within one calendar year starts the following day of transit. Where the required documents (related to the vessel’s voyage) should be submitted as one package.

Required documents to refund the rebate amount:

a) “Origin port” certificate from the last port that the vessel sailed from stating the departure date, quantity of cargo in metric tons and type of cargo on departure to be duly signed & stamped by the port authority or other competent authorities.

b) “Destination port” certificate from the first port of arrival stating the arrival date, quantity of cargo in metric tons and type of cargo on arrival duly signed and stamped by the port authority or other competent authorities.

c) “Principal s Claim ” requesting to refund the rebate amount stating the circular number , port of origin and sailing date, destination port and arrival date, transit date, claimed rebate percentage, the name of the transit agent to whom the rebate amount should be refunded and a clear disclaimer that the vessel had not called any intermediate ports for commercial purposes.

Failing to submit all the required documents in due time or calling any intermediate ports for commercial purposes or breaching any of the pre-set circular conditions will lead to the cancellation of the rebate previously granted to the vessel as per this circular.

This circular is applicable to vessels sailing from port of origin from 1 s t of Jul y 2020 till 30 t h of September 2020.

Source: Suez Canal Authority