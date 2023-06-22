Suez Canal revenues reach $9.4 bln in the current financial year- chairman

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues reached $9.4 billion in the current financial year 2022/2023, compared to $7 billion in the previous year, the authority chairman, Osama Rabea, said on Wednesday.

“For the first time in the canal’s history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion,” he told reporters.

Egypt’s financial year ends on June 30.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams)