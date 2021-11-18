Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships

Suez Canal witnessed the passage of 80 ships on Monday, with a total of 5.4 million tons of shipments passing through — a record number for the canal’s navigation movement, Suez Canal Authority CEO, Osama Rabie said.

As many as 45 ships loaded with 2.9 million tons passed through the canal from the north, while 23 ships came from the south, loaded with 2.5 million tons, he said.

The increase reflected the Authority’s strategy in the navigational community and the capability to receive all types of ships including giant container vessels, Rabie said.

Suez Canal focuses on developing the south sector of the waterway to ensure increasing the efficiency and classification of its position in the navigation community, he added.

