Suez Canal still blocked as efforts to ‘fully refloat’ Ever Given persist

Efforts to “fully refloat” the giant container vessel the Ever Given persist, with the Suez Canal Authority saying that it expects traffic through the key commodity chokepoint to reopen once the ship has been moved to a waiting area.

But sources close to the matter told S&P Global Platts that, although the ship has been “freed” and was no longer fully blocking the Suez Canal, operations to fully divert the course of the ship were continuing, with more work pending.

The Suez Canal remains closed, with more than 360 ships — including crude, product and chemical tankers, dry bulk carriers and container vessels — waiting to transit the waterway from both sides as of March 28, according to data from Platts trade flow software cFlow.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the SCA, said in a statement on March 29 that navigation along the key waterway will “resume once the vessel is fully floated soon and directed to wait in the Lakes region for its technical examination.”

More tugging and dredging operations have resumed this afternoon to take advantage of the high tide in a bid to completely modify the ship’s course, the SCA added.

The SCA statement said the ship’s course was “significantly modified by 80% and the stern of the ship was away from the shore by 102 meters instead of 4 meters.”

One source close to the matter said “the ship is in the midst of high water now,” adding that if it is not moved further during the high tide March 29, more dredging works will be needed and refloating will have to reattempted during the next high tide early on March 30.

A strategic route for crude oil, petroleum products and LNG shipments, the 120 mile canal connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean and sees more than 18,000 ships transit each year, according to the SCA.

Significant impact

Leading container line AP Moller-Maersk said that, despite some progress on the Ever Given, the impact of the closure could take a long time to clear.

“Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel,” Maersk said on March 29.

The Danish company also said it will take “six days or more to clear up” the backlog of vessels. It has already redirected 15 vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, which will add sailing time equal to the current delay of sailing to Suez and waiting, it said.

By 12:00 BST (1100 GMT), there were at least 35 crude tankers estimated to be carrying around 26 million barrels and 24 product and chemical tankers holding around 1 million mt waiting to navigate through the canal, according to cFlow.

Some ships have started to divert from their original trade routes and head the long way around the Cape of Good Hope. The rerouting to the cape could add as many as 20 days to a voyage from the Middle East to Rotterdam that would normally go via Suez.

Firmer freight rates



Freight rates on tankers and containers have risen sharply as tonnage lists start to shrink as ships divert from their original trade routes to avoid being caught up in the log jam.

The ripple effect was reported across regions and ship sizes, with fresh fixtures on the VLCC West Africa-to-East run reported at Worldscale 43.5, or w4.5 points above last done on the run.

“These high fixtures were done on Friday and over the weekend on the back of panic buying,” a broker said. “There are very slim chances of charterers lifting the subjects now with the Suez Canal situation unfolding, and the high fixtures should start failing, pushing freight rates back down.”

Freight rates on the Suezmax Black Sea-to-Mediterranean run jumped to $8.94/mt on March 26, from $7.38/mt the previous day, as Suezmaxes booked to load Mediterranean cargoes remained stuck on the other side of the Suez Canal.

Shipping sources said similar levels were seen on March 29 and the market was waiting to see if the refloating attempt in the afternoon would be successful.

Almost 10% of total seaborne oil trade and 8% of global LNG trade passes through the Suez Canal, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Before the pandemic hit trade flows, the canal transported some 5 million b/d of crude and oil products and 31 million mt of LNG in 2019, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics and data from the SCA.

