SulNOx Group Plc Malaysia patent granted

SulNOx, the green fueltech company helping industry lower fuel costs, reduce emissions and meet sustainability targets, has secured a valuable new patent in Malaysia.

It covers a range of versions of SulNOx conditioners which emulsify water, while increasing lubricity and oxygen availability to fuel, making it burn cleanly and more efficiently.

Malaysia is a significant market for SulNOx, consolidating the Company’s representation in South East Asia, where it has also been granted patents in neighbouring Indonesia and Singapore.

SulNOx believes the new recognition will help it develop revenue opportunities with major industrial groups in Malaysia and surrounding areas. The maritime industry, in which SulNOx has rapidly gained traction worldwide with its products, contributes approximately 40 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Malaysia has close to 3,000 miles of coastline and eight major ports. Its largest, Port Klang, is the world’s 12th largest port and second only to Singapore in South East Asia. Malaysian operators of oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers are among the world’s largest.

Inland, a road system totaling more than 180,000 miles of highway is a critical carrier of freight and passenger traffic, marking a further major sector facing significant decarbonisation challenges and targeted by SulNOx.

Ben Richardson, CEO of SulNOx, commented:

“Our Malaysia patent is an important piece of the jigsaw for us in South East Asia and a welcome addition to a growing portfolio. SulNOx has identified several opportunities in this exciting market, where many large industrial players are under pressure to meet tough sustainability goals while working hard to reduce fuel costs. We are encouraged by the potential to deploy our zero-capex solutions at scale across key sectors in Malaysia and its neighbours in the region.”

Source: SulNOx