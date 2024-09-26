SulNOx rises in Japan with new patent

SulNOx, the green fueltech group active in shipping, mining and road transport, has gained a valuable patent in Japan.

The UK-listed company, which helps industry reduce emissions, lower fuel costs and meet sustainability targets, adds the patent to others granted for the US, Europe, Eurasia, Georgia, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia and Chile.

They cover a range of versions of SulNOx conditioners which emulsify water, while increasing lubricity and oxygen availability to fuel, making it burn cleanly and more efficiently.

Japan is an important new patent for SulNOx, representing validation in a further G7 economy and extending the Company’s reach in Asia. The world’s third largest manufacturer, with 6.5% of global manufacturing output (Source: Safeguard Global, 2024), Japan is a major exporter of motor vehicles, machinery and electrical equipment, as well as a key refiner of copper, iron and steel.

In addition, Japan is a leading maritime country, with its production of trading vessels backed by the demand of the Japanese merchant fleet, one of the largest in the world. The sector’s interest in decarbonisation and sustainable power transmission is particularly relevant to SulNOx.

The Japanese government’s Green Growth Strategy has set an ambitious target of reducing the nation’s carbon emissions by 2030 to 46% of 2013 levels, as it aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 through “a virtuous cycle of economy and environment”. It has already achieved a 20% reduction. (Source: Government of Japan, 2024)

Ben Richardson, CEO of SulNOx, commented:

“Japan is a key addition to our growing patent portfolio, representing many large-scale industrial sector opportunities for our products. As a leading global market with well-established support for green technologies and with critical emissions targets to meet, Japan presents a step-change in potential revenue development for SulNOx.”

The company has made very significant progress in shipping trials and growing revenues, signing major pilots in Asia and Europe with Teekay Corporation, Spring Marine, Marfin and Peninsula Yacht Services.

A key generator trial recently showed fuel usage lowered by 15%, while emissions were slashed.

SulNOx shares have risen more than 800% to 37.5p in 18 months.

Source: SulNOx