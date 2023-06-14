Sun Enterprises adds Starlink to Marlink’s hybrid network solution to accelerate digital transformation

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, will add Starlink LEO internet to the existing hybrid network solution provided to its long-term customer Sun Enterprises Ltd.

The Piraeus-based tanker and bulk carrier operator and manager will benefit from Marlink’s new concept Sealink NextGen service to enhance the adoption of digital tools and crew welfare applications.

Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s Xchange platform. Xchange enables remote maritime operations by ensuring that critical connectivity is always maintained, powering applications for business and crew.

Established in 1968 with roots dating back to 1878, Sun Enterprises serves as the consolidated operating company for a modern fleet of 20 tankers and dry bulk carriers with deadweight capacity of just under 2m tonnes.

Sun Enterprises has a long tradition of operating a safe efficient and environmentally-friendly fleet and is the recipient of numerous awards in this regard. Its commitment to these principles has resulted in well-established and vital relationships with the world’s leading oil and dry cargo companies.

The company has previously used L-Band communications solutions across the fleet, progressively migrating to higher bandwidth services. The addition of Starlink will bring much faster throughput and lower latency to the company’s business and crew communications, enabling the deployment of digital solutions and crew welfare services.

Designed to meet the next generation of user demand, the new hybrid solution will take advantage of software-defined routeing (SD-WAN), with applications assigned channels and priority for seamless delivery of data. Marlink will also provision network performance management tools to ensure that vessel managers have visibility on the fleet at all times.

“Sun Enterprises operates on core values that demonstrate a commitment to running our business with safety, professional integrity, innovation, diligence and teamwork and this DNA demands we adopt new approaches to our clients’ demands,” said Konstantinos Tsalikis, ICT Manager, Sun Enterprises. “Our work with Marlink has demonstrated that they can provide the best solutions in any combination that can scale as we move forward with more advanced business processes.”

“Sun Enterprises illustrates the approach of a vessel manager that must meet the highest possible demands for the quality of its operations and these days, higher bandwidth and lower latency communications are a must,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Our blended solutions enable vessel operators to manage the transition to digitalisation operations in a way that reflects their core principles.”

Source: Marlink