Super-efficient Wasaline ferry to get Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum navigation system

The new Wasaline RoPax ferry, currently under construction at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland, will be fitted with the technology group Wärtsilä’s Nacos Platinum navigation and communication system. This latest order, placed with Wärtsilä in August, is in addition to the comprehensive package of Wärtsilä products, systems, and integrated solutions ordered earlier. These solutions include Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, hybrid propulsion and power management, and the capability to operate on LNG and BioLNG fuel, making it one of the world’s most efficient and environmentally sustainable vessels.

The Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum system represents a unique combination of control systems for navigation, automation, power and propulsion, as well as the Wärtsilä Data Bridge platform. By integrating all these functions into a single integrated system, the vessel can be navigated, controlled, and monitored from various onboard positions. The truly multi-functional operator stations enable unequalled flexibility and convenience. The Wärtsilä Data Bridge solution enables advanced Wärtsilä data analytics optimised by Eniram that give insights into the vessel’s performance, thereby unlocking further potential for enhancing the vessel’s operational and technical efficiency.

With ship systems becoming increasingly connected, Wärtsilä’s competences in advanced electrical and automation (E&A) solutions is playing an important role in the development of intelligent vessels. The Nacos Platinum system is a key ingredient in fully connected vessels.

“Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach is to develop the technologies that enable greater efficiency and better environmental performance, and that approach is perfectly defined with our solutions for this vessel. For example, the CO2 emissions will be 50 percent less than those of the current ferry serving this route. Adding to that, the Nacos Platinum system will further enhance the ship’s operational and navigational efficiency,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Offshore & Special vessels, Wärtsilä Marine.

“Our ferry will be something exceptional and it will feature the most advanced and reliable technology. After 21 years as Captain in all waters, I have experienced most of the systems on the market. For us the Wärtsilä solutions were the best choice as the products and systems meet all requirements, says Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline.

“Based on the needs and requirements of Wasaline, the RMC shipyard has ambitiously developed this new ferry

with a focus on the latest environmental technology. In this context, we are pleased that Wärtsilä will supply its Nacos Platinum integrated navigation system, since our evaluations have found this to be the optimum alternative,” says Håkan Enlund, EVP Sales & Marketing at Rauma Marine Constructions.

The Wasaline ferry service between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden is operated by NLC Ferry, and this latest addition to the fleet is scheduled for delivery in April 2021.

Source: Wärtsilä