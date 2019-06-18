Supply concerns push spreads, cash premiums higher

Asia’s fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns of tightening supply in the near term, lifting 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cash premiums and time spreads higher, trade sources said.

Rising seasonal demand in the Middle East as well as concerns of supply disruptions amid heightened geopolitical tensions there following last week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman have contributed to a tighter supply outlook, the sources said.

Cash premiums for 380-cst HSFO jumped to a six-month high of $4.87 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from $2.85 a tonne in the previous session as buying interest intensified.

The July/August 380-cst time-spread widened its backwardated structure to a four session high of $9.75 a tonne on Monday, up from $8.50 a tonne in the previous session, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

WINDOW TRADES

– One high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trade was reported in the Singapore trading window totalling 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst HSFO.

– Vitol bought the cargo from Glencore at a $7 per tonne premium to the average of Singapore July 380-cst HSFO quotes.

– No 0.5 percent low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargo trades were reported.

– Please click on [O/AS] for more details.

TENDERS

– India’s IOC is seeking up to 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil for import into New Mangalore over June 27-30 in a tender closing on June 19 with same day validity.

– India’s BPCL bought up to 48,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil through two tenders for import into Chennai and Kochi over June 15-25 from Vitol at an unknown price level.

– In total, BPCL is seeking 6,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil with a maximum 2.2% sulphur content and 24,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil with a maximum 3.5% sulphur content for delivery into Chennai.

– BPCL’s remaining order of 18,000 tonnes of 3.5% sulphur content 180-cst fuel oil is due for delivery into Kochi.

IMO FUEL SUPPLIES

– Israel’s Oil Refineries (ORL) recently delivered its first cargo of 0.5% sulphur content marine fuel, complying with incoming IMO rules, a trading source said on Monday.

– The Haifa-based 197,000 barrel per day refinery loaded its first 30,000 tonne cargo of the ultra-low sulphur, 380 centistoke blend in late May, the source said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by David Evans)