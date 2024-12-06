Supply remains limited in Vietnam, higher premiums in Indonesia

Trading activity was dull in Vietnam as fresh coffee beans from the 2024/25 harvest were yet to arrive in bulk, while premiums rose in Indonesia on global cues, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans COFVN-DAK for 105,000-110,000 dong ($4.14-$4.33) per kg, down from last week’s 127,500-128,200 dong.

“The London prices are so volatile. Both farmers and traders are cautious with their move at the moment,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“Beans may come in bulk in 10-15 days. Farmers have just harvested 30% of their crop.”

In the coffee capital of Dak Lak, many farmers experienced a decrease in yield by up to 50%due to a prolonged heat wave at the beginning of the year, the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam said in a note this week.

Robusta coffee LRCc2 for March delivery settled up $147 at $4,751 per metric ton as of Wednesday’s close.

Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at a discount range of $100-$150 to the March contract.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a $150 premium to the January contract this week to “adjust to London prices”, compared with a $400 discount a week ago, two traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin; Editing by Eileen Soreng)