Support to boost maritime security in Kenya

Proper implementation of IMO’s maritime security measures is essential for trade. Kenya is the latest country to benefit from training on the implementation of SOLAS Chapter XI-2 and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. A national workshop in Mombasa, Kenya (5-9 August) brought together Port facility security officers (PFSOs) as well as representatives of all structures involved in maritime and port security, including Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Maritime Authority, Customs, Kenya Coast Guard Service, maritime police, and several other port operators.

PFSOs discussed ways to cooperate at the national level to provide the necessary support required in order to take ownership of implementation and compliance with IMO maritime security measures – and to gain the knowledge needed to train others. The oversight roles and responsibilities of the designated authority responsible for implementing the ISPS Code were also covered during the workshop.

The workshop on the ISPS Code for Designated Authority (DA) and Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) was organized by IMO and the Government of Kenya, under the auspices of IMO’s Global Maritime Security Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).

Source: IMO