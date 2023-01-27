Supporting opportunities for green shipping in South Africa

Biofuels from farmed algae, hydrogen-based fuel production and making harbour vessels greener through low carbon fuels are among proposals being considered for support through IMO’s GreenVoyage2050 Accelerator programme. The programme aims to accelerate deployment of low and zero carbon solutions on-board ships / in ports by supporting the development and implementation of pilot projects.

The proposals for low- and zero-carbon pilot projects were pitched during a stakeholder meeting held in Cape Town, South Africa (18 January). Representatives from the Government of South Africa (Department of Transport, and the South African Maritime Safety Authority) and the GreenVoyage2050 project team met with multiple stakeholders from the private sector, academia and non-government organizations.

The next step in the process is for one to two pilot projects to be shortlisted for consideration of support through the GreenVoyage2050 Accelerator program. The decision on which projects to take forward will be made in consultation with the Government of South Africa.

While in Cape Town, GreenVoyage2050 Technical Manager, Astrid Dispert participated in the “Opportunities for Green Shipping in Southern Africa” event, organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Pretoria.

During her panel speech, she provided an overview on recent developments at IMO concerning the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships and how IMO is supporting developing countries in their decarbonization efforts through projects such as GreenVoyage2050. In particular, she highlighted how, through its geographical position and the abundance in renewable energy, South Africa is well placed to become a producer of maritime low and zero carbon fuels.

Source: IMO