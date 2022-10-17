Supporting the Whole of Government Approach to Maritime Security in Central America

The IMO-Organisation of American States (OAS) Sub-Regional Workshop on the IMO module on the Whole of Government Approach to Maritime Security has taken place in Guatemala City, Guatemala (3-7 October). The workshop aims at assisting Member States in Central America to improve their national maritime security decision making, policy development and implementation through the development of national security committees, risk registers and strategies.

Senior officials from Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica attended the workshop, which was opened by Ministers of the Guatemalan Government.

This is the second IMO-led workshop on the Whole of Government Approach to Maritime Security, following one delivered in Djibouti in November 2021, and the first workshop developed in collaboration with the Organisation of American States (OAS) on this topic.

Source: International Maritime Organization