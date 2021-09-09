Supramax JOSCO SUZHOU sold at $13.50M

At 19:16 on September 7, 2021 (Beijing Time), on the worldwide ship bidding website SHIPBID.NET, JOSCO SUZHOU, a 49,416DWT bulk carrier sold at $13.50M. Data shows that the bidding started at 16:00 with starting price of $8.70M. After 26 rounds of bid offer, the buyer No.160 won the bidding for $13.50M. The online bidding attracted more than 8,000 visitors.

JOSCO SUZHOU (IMO: 9281968; Port of Registry: Hong Kong) is built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. in 2004 and its owner is Jiangsu Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd. (JOSCO). According to JOSCO’s website, it has total assets of ￥4 billion, wholly-owned 33 ships with bulk cargo fleet of more than 1.3 million tons, and manages 92 container ships, covering more than 1,000 ports in over 100 countries (regions) worldwide.

Source: SHIPBID.NET