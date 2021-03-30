Surge in COVID-19 cases may curtail the rally in crude tanker stocks

Crude tanker shipping stocks have been trending upwards from the start of February, which has led to an 18.2% YTD gain in the Drewry crude tanker index. The index comprehensively outperformed the three key US market indices – while Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 gained 6.6% and 4.1% respectively over the same period, Nasdaq Composite (0.7%) remained stable as the gains in the first half of February were offset by the steady decline in the latter half of the month with the index remaining range-bound, thereafter. All constituent stocks of the Drewry crude tanker index registered double-digit gains since the beginning of the year irrespective of their fleet composition and chartering mix. Teekay Tankers (TNK) surged 30.8% followed by Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) with a gain of 24.5% and Frontline (FRO) with a gain of 22.7%. DHT Holdings (DHT) improved by 16.6% while Nordic American Tankers (NAT) increased by 14.6% and Euronav (EURN) registered a gain of 12.9%.

What is driving tanker stocks?

Recent reports indicate that global COVID-19 infections rose for the fourth week in a row, led by rising cases in the Americas and Europe. The five countries that are reporting the highest number of new cases are Brazil, the US, India, France and Italy with North America and Europe accounting for nearly 83% of all active cases. Several European countries are extending or reintroducing lockdown measures as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across the continent. Mobility restrictions of varying degrees are in force across the US to contain the surge in new COVID-19 infections. These restrictions are putting pressure on the recovery in oil consumption and thus demand for tankers.

Time charter rates are on the decline across vessel classes with 1-year TC rate for a five-year-old VLCC sliding by 2.8% since December 2020 whereas the rate for a five-year-old Suezmax and a similar Aframax declined by 5.9% and 9.4% respectively in the past three months. Second-hand asset prices have largely remained stable since the beginning of the year. VLCC spot TCE rates on the Middle East-China (TD3C) route plunged from USD 17,850pd on 31 December 2020 to USD 1,370pd on 25 March 2021. Meanwhile, spot TCE rates for a Suezmax vessel on West Africa-Cont (TD20) jumped to USD 15,500pd on 25 March 2021 from USD 3,300pd on 31 December 2020 and Aframax vessel earnings on Baltic-Cont (TD17) soared from USD 2,975pd to USD 20,475pd over the same period. However, the improvement in spot TCE of Suezmax and Aframax vessels is due to the recent surge in their earnings primarily on account of the temporary tightening in tonnage availability on key loading ports rather than fundamental changes in tanker market dynamics. These rates are expected to decline in the coming months. So, what drove the recent rally in crude tanker stocks?

The rollout of various COVID-19 vaccines in the past few months gives hope of containing the spread of the virus that will lead to the resumption of several economic and commercial activities and drive economic growth in 2021. Recent market reports indicate that the global economy is expected to expand by 4.0% in 2021 after a contraction of 4.2% in the previous year. Increased economic activity will drive crude oil consumption with demand expected to return to the pre-COVID-19 level in 1H22. The expectation of an increase in crude oil demand and its seaborne trade over the next one year is the underlying factor that supported the rally in stocks of crude tanker companies in the past three months.

Strict compliance to production cut and demand recovery to support crude oil prices

The departure from the usual strategy of fixing oil production levels for six months to the provision for monthly review in January 2021 to decide the next month’s crude oil production by OPEC+ members is a more proactive and flexible approach by the cartel to ensure market rebalancing. A steady recovery in global crude oil consumption supported by the rollout of vaccines and easing lockdown restrictions in addition to strict compliance to the production cut by OPEC+ producers supported the uptrend in crude oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s production cut of additional 1 mbpd beyond its quota in the OPEC+ deal further supported the rally in crude oil prices. We believe OPEC+ is in no hurry to loosen its oil taps and will remain proactive in adjusting market supply over the next year to ensure that the oil market remains stable.

Impact of Suez Canal blockage on crude tanker market

On 23 March, a 200,000-dwt containership Ever Given got stuck at the Suez Canal, blocking it completely. It took almost a week for the stranded ship to be freed and traffic to resume at the canal. Nearly 800 kbpd of Middle Eastern crude oil destined for the US and Europe transits through the canal and around 700 kbpd of crude oil from the North Sea and western Russia destined for the Asian market is transported through the canal mostly on Suezmaxes and Aframaxes. We expect the traffic backlog to be cleared in about a week with no material impact on freight rates of crude carriers as tonnage demand is weak during spring refinery maintenance and there is ample tonnage availability in the Mediterranean as well as Arabian Gulf.

Is the rally in crude tanker stocks sustainable?

Crude tanker stocks were on the run over the past three months despite a decline in vessel earnings and Baltic Forward Freight Agreements (FFAs) for 2021 and 1Q22. Optimism for demand recovery on the back of the rollout of several COVID-19 vaccines led to a sharp hike in VLCC TCE FFAs for 2Q22 from USD -28,872pd on 31 December 2020 to USD 22,223pd on 24 March 2021. The prospect of medium- term recovery in the tanker market seems to have played a key role in the recent rally in tanker shipping stocks. However, concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 infections in several European countries and the rise in new cases in the US, India and Brazil could curtail the pace of recovery in crude oil consumption and tanker demand.

Conclusion

Crude tanker shipping stocks have comprehensively outperformed key market indices in the past three months with the hope of recovery in demand in 1H22 on the back of the rollout of several COVID-19 vaccines. However, mobility restrictions of varying degrees on account of a third wave of the virus infections in several European economies and rising cases in the US, India and Brazil could curtail the pace of recovery in the tanker market. A lot will depend on the pace and extent of the vaccination drive against the pandemic in the next few quarters. A decline in infections and easing restrictions are the only factors that could help sustain the gains and support stock prices in 2021.

Source: Drewry