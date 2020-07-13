Surging exports cement Ruwais Port’s position in Qatar’s growth

Ruwais Port has witnessed over 28 percent increase in export in 2019 compared to the previous year, showing it is no more a domestic port but has become a global port. The port has cemented its position as an ideal gateway to stimulate regional trade. Meeting the expectations, the port delivered a strong allround performance last year. “The (Ruwais) port witnessed almost 30 percent increase in the throughput of livestock and Reefer container volumes.

There was also a 28.5 percent increase in export from the port compared to 2018 and this has been good signs for a growing port,” noted the Annual report of Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar). The aggregates throughput increased by almost 17 percent considering the ongoing infrastructure projects in the country.

Ruwais Port has become one of the most important ports to meet the increasing demands by the domestic market for foodstuff, meat and fresh and chilled produce. Supportive steps taken by the authorities concerned have played a key role in increasing the flow of trade from the port.

In 2019, Mwani Qatar introduced new free storage period at Al Ruwais Port as a move to support the private sector, offering new incentives to customers as well as enhancing the role of the port. Under the new increase, the company’s customers get double the previous free storage days at Al Ruwais Port for general cargo shipments (export and import) as it increased to six days instead of three days for imported cargo and 10 days instead of five days for exported cargo.

Containers’ free period has become five days instead of three days for imported containers and seven days instead of five days for exported containers. Ruwais Port, the second commercial port, is located at the northern tip of Qatar.

The port plays the role of an additional access facility to promote the regional commercial shipments and to revive and invigorate the economy of the northern part of Qatar.

The performance of Ruwais Port was outstanding in 2018 also. The port saw more than 100 percent increase in the throughput of livestock and Reefer container volumes.

General cargo volumes at the port also registered a 30 percent increase from the previous year, crossing 100,000 MT for the year.

With the handling of around 240 vessels per month and average berth utilization of more than 73 percent, Ruwais Port remained an extremely busy port.

Source: The Peninsula