Surging shipments, China sales support higher U.S. corn exports from USDA

The slow start to the marketing year for U.S. corn exports had many industry participants doubting whether U.S. exporters could hit the record U.S. government prediction, especially after a massive string of sales to China at the end of January.

But shipments have notably picked up in recent weeks, and the current and potential pace of exports could probably accommodate an even higher forecast than most were originally expecting.

Analysts predict that the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday will place 2020-21 U.S. corn ending stocks at 1.392 billion bushels, down 160 million or 10% from last month, to a seven-year low. None of the polled analysts see the number unchanged or higher in the agency’s upcoming report.

That expected reduction should stem from a net increase in demand since no new information on supplies has been gathered. Exports would be the most likely culprit, but analyst guesses on those are not collected.

USDA reduced domestic corn exports by 100 million bushels in January to 2.55 billion bushels, which would still be a record. The reasoning was sharply lower supplies and higher prices. But that was before China bought an unprecedented 5.85 million tonnes (230 million bushels) of the U.S. grain late last month, despite elevated prices.

It is likely that USDA’s export estimate was already assuming some of the recent Chinese sales would occur. However, the forecast is largely expected to increase on Tuesday, and many believe the new number could be the highest projection yet.

ENOUGH ROOM

U.S. corn exports for the first three months of the 2020-21 marketing year that began Sept. 1 were largely average, despite a strong forecast and an above-normal sales pace. But shipments have jumped significantly in recent weeks.

Data published by the U.S. Census Bureau on Friday showed December corn exports at 4.6 million tonnes, a 13-year high for the month and more than a third higher than the recent five-year average.

Shipments have been rocking ever since. Weekly data from USDA’s export inspections and export sales reports suggest January’s volume was sharply above average, near 5.5 million tonnes. Based on relationships between that data and monthly census data, January corn exports could have touched 6 million tonnes, potentially taking out the 31-year-old record for the month.

But applying the more conservative number, only a third of USDA’s current 2.55 billion bushels had been shipped through the first five months of 2020-21, which is a hair below the recent average. That would leave 1.7 billion bushels (43.3 million tonnes) to ship in the last seven months, slightly below 2017-18’s record of 1.8 billion.

A record export volume would be required in the next seven months for any forecast past 2.65 billion bushels. For that, shipments must average a very strong 1.5 million tonnes (60 million bushels) per week, but the weekly requirement is a bit misleading due to seasonal trends.

Corn exports are typically strongest from March through June, so the largest volumes are likely to be observed in this window. But given the recent pace, monthly totals during peak season would hardly need to surpass prior highs even if the full-year forecast were raised by 200 million bushels to 2.75 billion.

February is already off to a tremendous start. Corn export inspections for the week ended Feb. 4 came in at 1.58 million tonnes, the best for any week since 2018 and unusually high for the time of year.

SOYBEAN RECORDS

New export records for U.S. soybeans have been observed in every month since 2020-21 began. December exports came in at 10.8 million tonnes, above the month’s 2014 high of 8.2 million.

Exporters were almost just as busy last month. Shipments likely hit at least 9.5 million tonnes last month, though that figure could be as high as 10 million tonnes, dwarfing the month’s prior high of 7 million set in January 2014.

Through the first five months of the marketing year, an above-average 83% of USDA’s forecast of 2.23 billion bushels (60.7 million tonnes) had been shipped. That means February-August soybean exports can be 50% below the recent five-year average and still hit the target.

Not only is that supportive of the record marketing year projection, but it leaves extra room for the big corn volumes. The second half of the 2017-18 season offers a good example.

Corn exports were well above previous highs between March and August 2018 after South America suffered drought-induced crop shortfalls. On average, combined corn and soybean exports during that period were 50% higher than in the previous years, and corn went on to set a marketing-year record of 2.438 billion bushels.

Ironically, soybeans also easily set export records in the second half of 2017-18, only to be outdone in the following marketing year. Unlike in those years, domestic soybean supplies are far too thin for second-half 2020-21 shipments to come anywhere close to recent averages.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Matthew Lewis)