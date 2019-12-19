Surgut, Paramount sell Feb-loading Russian ESPO crude – sources

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold three cargoes of ESPO crude loading in February at premiums from $7.60 to above $8.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender on Tuesday, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Surgut’s first cargo, loading Feb. 10-17, was sold to Vitol at a premium of above $8.00 a barrel, while its second and third cargoes, loading Feb. 14-21 and Feb. 18-25, were sold to Mercuria at premiums of $7.60-7.80 a barrel.

Paramount Energy, via a spot tender, sold two cargoes of ESPO crude at premiums of below $8.00 to $8.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender.

Its first cargo, loading Feb. 5-12, was sold to Shell at a premium close to $8.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes, while its second cargo, loading Feb. 9-16, was sold to a Chinese buyer at below $8.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

A day earlier, Surgut sold three February-loading ESPO crude cargoes at premiums of $7.80 to just above $8.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)