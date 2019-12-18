Surgut sells Feb-loading Russian ESPO crude at higher premiums – sources

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold three cargoes of ESPO crude loading in February at premiums of about $7.80 to just above $8 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender, trade sources said.

The first cargo, loading Feb. 1-7, was likely sold to Mercuria at a premium of $7.80-$7.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes

The second and third cargoes, loading Feb. 3-10 and Feb. 6-13, were likely sold to Gunvor at a premium of slightly above $8 a barrel to Dubai quotes

Prior to this, January-loading ESPO crude cargoes were traded at premiums of about or below $7.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Olga Yagova and Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Louise Heavens)