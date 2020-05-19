Surgut sells July-loading Russian ESPO crude at spot premiums – sources

Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz sold two July-loading cargoes of ESPO crude at spot premiums of around $2.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a spot tender awarded on Monday, traders said.

* The cargoes were offered to load over June 30-July 5 and July 2-7, traders said on Tuesday.

* The buyers were not immediately known.

* Asia’s physical market for Russian and Middle East grades is rebounding due to record production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

* Russian ESPO crude, a popular grade among Chinese independent refiners, was last done at spot discounts of $1-$1.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes for two June-loading cargoes sold end last month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)