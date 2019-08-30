Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / Surgut sells six Oct Russian ESPO crude cargoes at lower premiums-sources

Surgut sells six Oct Russian ESPO crude cargoes at lower premiums-sources

in Freight News 30/08/2019

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has sold six cargoes of October-loading ESPO blend crude at premiums of around $5.55-$5.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes through a tender, several trade sources said.

BP, Vitol, Mercuria, CNOOC and Shell are said to be the buyers, the sources said.

Mercuria is said to have bought two cargoes, they said.

The 740,000-barrel cargoes were offered to load over Oct. 8-12, 12-16, 16-20, 18-22, 22-26 and 26-30.

Prior to this, Russia’s Rosneft sold four cargoes of October-loading ESPO at premiums of around $5.80-$6 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Florence Tan and Olga Yagova; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software