Surgutneftegaz awards 200,000 T of March ESPO Blend to Sinopec and Mercuria

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz on Thursday sold 200,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loading in early March to China’s Sinopec and trading firm Mercuria in a spot tender, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz sold to Sinopec a 100,000-tonne cargo loading from Kozmino Feb. 29 – March 5 at premium of about $7 a barrel to March Dubai swaps and a cargo loading March 4-9 to Mercuria at premium of $6.90-$7.00 a barrel, traders said.

Mercuria bought a cargo for Chinese refiner Chemchina, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz also awarded a tender for the sale of a further 200,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend loading on March 7-14 and March 11-18 on Friday, but the results were slow to emerge.

