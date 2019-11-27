Surgutneftegaz awards 800,000 T of Baltic Urals at deeper discounts

Surgutneftegaz in a tender on Tuesday sold 800,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil loading from Russia’s Baltic ports in December at discounts from $1.60 to $2 against dated Brent, traders said.

On Monday Surgutneftegaz sold a Urals cargo loading from Ust-Luga on Dec. 12-13 at dated Brent minus $1.40-1.50 per barrel.

On Tuesday Surgutneftegaz sold five Urals cargoes loading from Ust-Luga on Dec. 16-17, 20-21, 22-23, 27-28 and 29-30 and three cargoes loading from Primorsk on Dec. 23-24, 26-27 and 28-29.

Trading firms Glencore and Litasco, Total and Shell were the buyers of the cargoes, traders said.

Most of the cargoes were awarded at dated Brent minus $2 per barrel, traders added, while just a couple were sold at discount close to $1.60 per barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)