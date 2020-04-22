Surgutneftegaz awards three June ESPO Blend cargoes at firmer levels

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded a spot tender on Tuesday to sell 300,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend crude oil loading from Far East Kozmino port on June 16-23, 20-27 and 24-30, traders said.

The cargoes were sold at discounts $4.20-4.50 per barrel to June Dubai swaps, traders added. This was some 30-40 cents per barrel firmer than its tender results last Friday.

China’s Unipec and trading firm Mecuria were the buyers of the cargoes, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)