Surgutneftegaz awards two February Urals cargoes in Baltic to Total

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz on Wednesday awarded a spot tender to sell two Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports in the end of February to France’s Total , traders said.

The producer sold the Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk on Feb. 28-29 and Ust-Luga on Feb. 26-27, traders said. The cargoes were awarded at dated Brent minus $1.40-1.50 per barrel when adding freight to an original FOB differential, they added.

The price level was some 20 cents per barrel weaker than the recent estimates, according to Reuters monitoring.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)