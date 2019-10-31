Surgutneftegaz awards Unipec 0.6 mln t of Urals crude in Baltic for loading in 1H 2020 -traders

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 0.6 million tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from Russia’s Baltic ports in January-June 2020 to Unipec, a trading arm of China’s Sinopec, traders said.

Unipec won a right to load one Urals cargo of 100,000 tonnes per month from Russia’s ports of Primorsk or Ust-Luga during January-June, traders said.

The winner offered to pay a premium above $0.30 per barrel of the price formula, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz and Sinopec do not make comments on their trading activity.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Jonathan Oatis)