Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Surgutneftegaz fails to award spot tender for March Urals oil in Baltic – traders

Surgutneftegaz fails to award spot tender for March Urals oil in Baltic – traders

in Freight News 28/02/2022

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz did not award its spot tender for 200,000 tonnes of Urals oil from Baltic ports in March as the company received no bids from buyers, three traders said on Monday.

The producer offered two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each loading on March 10-11 from the Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports for the second time, after it failed to award the cargoes in a tender last week due to low prices.
Source: Reuters (Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software