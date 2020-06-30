Surgutneftegaz sells 100,000 T of Urals to Shell at record premium -traders

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil at a record premium in a spot tender for July 23-24 loading from Primorsk, traders said.

The cargo was awarded at a premium of $2.40 a barrel to dated Brent when adding freight to the original free on board (FOB) differential.

The tender closed on June 29 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

Urals oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports have been set at 2.5 million tonnes for July, down from 4.4 million tonnes planned for June, according to a preliminary loading plan seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman )