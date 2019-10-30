Surgutneftegaz sells 200,000 T of Nov Baltic Urals

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded two cargoes of Urals crude oil 100,000 tonnes each loading from Baltic ports in November at dated Brent minus $0.60-0.70 per barrel when adding freight to the original FOB differential, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz sold a cargo loading from Ust-Luga port on Nov. 26-27 and a cargo loading from Primorsk port on Nov. 28-29. Trading firms Mercuria and Trafigura were the winners of the tender, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz also awarded its tender to sell 0.6 million tonnes of Urals crude oil loading from Baltic ports in January- June 2020 on Tuesday, but the results were yet to emerge.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Susan Fenton)