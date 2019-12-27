Surgutneftegaz sells 200,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded a spot tender to sell two Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each loading from Primorsk on Jan. 11-12 and Jan. 14-15, traders said.

The cargoes were sold at dated Brent minus $2.60 per barrel when adding freight to original FOB differential. The price level was some 40 cents per barrel higher than recent estimates, traders said.

It was not immediately clear who was the buyer of the cargoes.

On Tuesday Surgutneftegaz also awarded a Urals cargo of 140,000 tonnes loading from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk on Jan. 10-11, but details were slow to emerge.

