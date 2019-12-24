Surgutneftegaz sells 340,000 T of Urals loading in January

Recent News

  

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a spot tender on Monday to sell three Urals cargoes loading in January from Primorsk and Black Sea’s Novorossiisk.

The producer offered a Urals cargo of 140,000 tonnes loading Novorossiisk on Jan. 10-11 and two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each loading from Primorsk port on Jan. 11-12 and 14-15, traders said.

The tender closes on Dec. 24 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

