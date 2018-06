Surgutneftegaz sells 500,000t of ESPO Blend from Kozmino in July

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a tender on Thursday to sell 500,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for loading from Kozmino port on July 14-18, 19-23, 22-26, 26-30 and 28-31, traders said.

The tender closed on June 1 at 14:00 Moscow time.

On May 25 Surgutneftegaz awarded in a tender one ESPO Blend cargo for loading on July 9-13 at a premium of $3.20-3.30 a barrel to June Dubai swaps.

Source: Reuters (Gleb Gorodyankin)