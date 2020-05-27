Surgutneftegaz sells June Urals cargo loading from Primorsk

Recent News

  

27/05/2020

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded a spot tender on Tuesday to sell 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Primorsk over June 8-9, traders said.

Shell was the buyer of the cargo, which was awarded at a premium of about $1 a barrel to dated Brent when adding freight to the FOB (free on board) differential, they said.

Surgutneftegaz awards its tenders on an FOB basis.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin Editing by David Goodman )

