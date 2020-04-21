Surgutneftegaz sells two Urals cargoes for May loading at firmer levels

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded a spot tender to sell two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Baltic ports early in May at price levels firmer than recent estimations, traders said.

They said the producer sold a cargo for loading from Primorsk port on May 2-3 and from Ust-Luga on May 3-4 at dated Brent minus $2-2.50 per barrel, when adding freight to an original FOB differential.

The deal level was some $2 per barrel firmer than recent estimations.

The buyers of the cargoes were France’s Total and trading firm Mercuria, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova Editing by Mark Heinrich)