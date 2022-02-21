Suriname: TotalEnergies announces another significant discovery in Block 58

TotalEnergies and APA Corporation have made a significant new oil and associated gas discovery at the Krabdagu-1 well, in the central area of Block 58, offshore Suriname. This follows previous discoveries at Maka, Sapakara, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi, and the successfully tested Sapakara South-1 appraisal well.

Located 18 kilometers south-east of Sapakara South, Krabdagu-1 was drilled at a water depth of 780 meters and encountered approximately 90 meters of net oil pay in good quality Maastrichtian and Campanian reservoirs.

“This successful exploration well at Krabdagu-1 is a significant addition to the discovered resources in the central area of Block 58. This result encourages us to continue our exploration and appraisal strategy of this prolific Block 58 in order to identify sufficient resources by year end 2022 for a first oil development” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration at TotalEnergies.

Drilling and logging operations will continue, using the Maersk Valiant drillship. DST operations will be carried out on Krabdagu-1 to appraise the resources and productivity, and at least three further exploration and appraisal wells are planned to be drilled in 2022 on the block.

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58, with a 50% working interest, while APA Corporation holds the remaining 50%.

Source: TotalEnergies