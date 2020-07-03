Survey launched to explore how shipping is coping with Covid-19

An industry-wide survey calling on seafarers and shore-staff to share their Covid-19 workforce insights has been launched by Lloyd’s Register and marine industry partners to understand how the pandemic has affected, and continues to affect the industry and the health and mental wellbeing of its employees.

Seafarers and shore-side staff have been – and still are – severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. Thousands of seafarers are stranded on vessels and many remain at home on unpaid leave, unable to sign on. Also shore-staff have had to adapt and change the way they work and are also facing unpaid leave or extra duties.

The survey aims to understand how the pandemic has changed ways of working for the maritime industry and how the maritime workforce has been supported during this challenging period. Furthermore, it will seek to identify what this could mean for the future.

It has been launched in partnership with the UK Chamber of Shipping, the Mission to Seafarers, Safety at Sea and with the support of other leading maritime organisations, including BIMCO, and will run from June 25 until late August. The results will be shared later in the year.

Source: BIMCO