Survitec Marine Evacuation Systems Selected By Stena Roro For A Range Of New LNG-Fuelled Ropax Ferries

Eleven Stena RoRo LNG-fuelled E-Flexer ferries scheduled for charter to European and Canadian operators will each feature advanced Marine Evacuation Systems (MES) supplied by global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec.

Survitec has already delivered three shipsets of the evacuation systems, with MES successfully installed and commissioned aboard two extended 240m long, 1200 passenger capacity E-Flexers Stena Estelle and Stena Ebba. Stena Ebba began operations on Stena Line’s Sweden-Poland route in January 2023.

Survitec is supplying advanced MES solutions to E-Flexers ordered to sail under Stena Line (5), Brittany Ferries (5), and Marine Atlantic (1).

Jonas Tullock, Project Manager Newbuilding, Stena RoRo said: “The safety of passengers and crew takes the highest priority at Stena. System reliability, compatibility, performance and comfort were key factors in selecting Survitec to supply MES and the ability to meet the vessel’s operational needs.”

Richard McCormick, AES and MES Product Manager, Survitec, said: “We are delighted that Survitec is a major provider of critical safety and survival equipment to Stena RoRo’s E-Flexer programme. These ferries are some of the most sophisticated, energy-efficient ropaxes to operate in European and North American waters. As a passenger shipowner setting the standards for safety and innovation Stena RoRo has specified Survitec MES.”

In addition to the E-flexers, Survitec is supplying MES to a trio of LNG-fuelled ropax newbuilds for a Polish operator. The contract for each of the 196m long, 400-passenger-capacity dual-fuelled ferries will also include the services of Survitec technicians to supervise the installation and oversee system commissioning and acceptance testing.

Jan Eskil Hollen, Managing Director, Survitec North Europe, said: “These are significant orders for Survitec and testimony to the reputation, performance and quality of Survitec marine evacuation systems across the industry.

Each Survitec MES system is bespoke to suit individual vessel requirements. Considerations include flag and class requirements, vessel area of operation, vessel layout, evacuation height and the number of passengers.

Source: Survitec