Survitec Marine Training Academies Certified By DNV GL To Meet New Equipment Training And Service Rules

Survitec’s Marine Training Academy in Stonehaven, Scotland, has been certified as a recognised provider of maritime safety equipment training, following the successful audit of the facility by classification society DNV GL.

The Stonehaven audit follows certification last year of Survitec training academies in Singapore and Ostend, Belgium, and supports the introduction of Resolution MSC.402(96), which entered into force on 1 January 2020.

MSC.402(96), which amends regulations III/3 and III/20 of the SOLAS Convention, sets out requirements for a uniform, safe and documented standard for the maintenance, testing, overhaul and repair of lifeboats and rescue boats, launching appliances and release gear.

Importantly, it allows authorised providers to offer training on the operation, service and maintenance of equipment supplied by other manufacturers.

Mats Hestmann, Group Quality, Health & Safety Manager, Survitec, said: “It is still widely thought that training on lifeboats and associated equipment has to be carried out by the OEM, but MSC.402(96) allows other providers to now deliver this service.

“This is a very important development in maritime safety, providing an internationally recognised standard for the formal training of seafarers delivered by third party service providers as well as our training of our own service technicians. It delivers greater credibility to the training courses companies like Survitec can provide the industry. It’s a quality mark on the standard of training we provide.”

Survitec started the auditing process almost one year ago, with fire-fighting training facilities in Singapore and Ostend first being certified. Stonehaven successfully met DNV GL’s requirements in early September.

The DNV GL ST 0029 standard, updated in 2017, gives certification requirements for organisations offering academic and/or vocational training.

It verifies a company’s premises, systems, processes, management, qualifications, and performance to ensure that the training courses and content produced are delivered and maintained in line with requisite standards.

Survitec produces a range of bespoke multi-brand training programmes in the use, operation and maintenance of various safety and survival systems, including fire-fighting equipment.

Courses at Stonehaven, a purpose-built facility on the east coast of Scotland, include lifeboat release and retrieval system training (LRRS), lifeboat familiarisation training and lifeboat inspection and maintenance training, and SAR courses.

“From January 2020 authorised providers can now provide services for equipment supplied by other OEMs. The accreditation we have received from DNV GL leverages the acceptance of certified training schools in providing customers with an alternative solution,” said Hestmann.

Source: Survitec