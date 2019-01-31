Survitec Opens New State-Of-The-Art Service And Distribution Hub In Singapore

Leading safety and survival specialist Survitec has opened a new service and distribution hub in Singapore to meet increased demand from customers across the Asia Pacific region.

The extensive complex in Singapore’s Sembawang district covers a 7,153m2 area, of which 1308m2 is outdoors. With more than 200 personnel, it is Survitec’s largest service and distribution centre globally, housing three distinct business units: WH Brennan & Co Pte Ltd, Survitec Safety Solutions Pte Ltd and Survitec Fire Solutions Pte Ltd.

Speaking during the facility’s official opening on the 9th January, Survitec CEO James Drummond said: “We are delighted to cut ribbon on this state-of-the art facility and welcome our distinguished guests to explore the site.

“The product and service diversity of the Singapore facility is unique to Survitec. The investment into this site will ensure continuous growth for Survitec S.E. Asia, capitalising on the strategic location of Singapore as a major regional maritime, cruise and aviation hub in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Many of Singapore’s leading maritime industry figures attended the opening, including senior executives from the Royal Navy and UK MoD, governmental officials, shipowners, ship management companies, shipyards, and suppliers.

Danny Lien, President of the Singapore Association of Shipsuppliers & Services (SASS), who attended the event, said: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Survitec on the opening of its new facilities in Singapore. The well-equipped facilities complemented by professionally trained staff will certainly move the Port of Singapore up the value chain. I am confident that Survitec will continue to be a valuable contributor to Singapore’s maritime services ecosystem.”

Joseph Choo, Managing Director, Survitec SEA, said: “This great site, perhaps the largest in Survitec for service and distribution, allows us to merge the sales and operations of the three entities as one Survitec. This allows us to offer greater services to our customers, locally, regionally and globally.”

The Survitec products and services supplied by the Singapore facility include, rental life rafts, fire-fighting equipment, safety, rescue and evacuation systems, and marine electronics equipment, such as EPIRBS. The markets Survitec Singapore services includes the region’s maritime, defence and aviation sectors.

Survitec’s Southeast Asia business has grown exponentially over the last ten-years and today the company operates branches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea, serving more than 5,000 customers across the region.

“Over the last 10 years, we have been very focused on growing our business, serving our existing customer base to the best possible standards and winning new customers in new market segments. The new Sembawang facility is indicative of that success and in maintaining growth to deliver rigorous new product development and servicing programmes,” added Choo.

