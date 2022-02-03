Survitec Seahaven Successfully Passes Heavy Weather Seatrials

Survitec’s award-winning Seahaven Advanced Evacuation System has successfully passed heavy weather sea trials (HWST).

Seahaven was deployed from EDT Jane, an 80m offshore support vessel. The test was carried out in line with the SOLAS requirements for Novel Appliances which requires the test to be performed in conditions that do not drop below six on the Beaufort Scale.

Key representatives from leading classification society Lloyd’s Register were in attendance, with observers from UK MCA also onboard the vessel.

Seahaven, a novel lifeboat system that offers Helical slide-based mass evacuation from large passenger vessels, passed the rigorous HWST programme.

This is a huge step forward in the critical development of Seahaven which brings this game-changing cruise evacuation system one step closer to full market introduction.

Ron Krisanda, Executive Chairman, Survitec, said: “This is a major milestone in the development of cruise safety technology. Passing HWSTs demonstrates that Seahaven has exceeded the highest safety performance standards.”

The two craft system has a total capacity of 1060 persons and can travel independently at six knots for 24 hours.

Survitec now looks ahead to the next steps of this project, working with its customers on the introduction of this game-changing solution to their operations.

The Survitec team will be available at this year’s Seatrade Miami, 25th – 28th April 2022, stand no. 4226, to meet with cruise operators and discuss the introduction of Seahaven.

Source: Survitec