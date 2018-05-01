Survitec secures Alwyn North

Safety solutions provider Survitec has secured a new contract with TOTAL E&P UK for the provision of products and services to upgrade 12 lifeboats on the Alwyn North Platform.

The tender win includes full lifeboat overhauls and upgrades, as well as the replacement of the release hook system with Survitec’s SAFELAUNCH ® LRRS system.

Survitec will also manage all onshore and offshore logistics, including the transfer of lifeboats to and from the asset.

The Survitec bid was comprehensive in highlighting and analysing risk aversion factors which provide the necessary assurances that the project would be delivered in accordance with the deadline of 1st July 2019 as required by MSC.1392.

Kevin Laing, Head of Energy at Survitec, said: “There are few companies presently in the market that have the technical capability, the resource or the strategic geographical location to deliver a project of this magnitude in the timeframe required, which is why we are particularly pleased to sign this agreement as it is testament to our capabilities.

It is a project that will require acute planning and execution, but this is something we are well versed in. Our tender bid highlighted the various risk aversion factors involved and demonstrated our commitment to providing compliant and industry leading solutions tailored to the requirements of our client.”

Source: Survitec