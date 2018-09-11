Survitec Stands By For Re-Hooking Deadline Dash

The clock is ticking for a significant number of vessels who have not yet met the rehooking regulations (IMO MSC.1 / Circ 1392) which specifies that all non compliant Lifeboat Release and Retrieval Systems (LRRS) must be replaced at the first scheduled dry docking after 1st July 2014 but no later than 1st July 2019.

“There is no reason to suggest this deadline will be extended” says Paul Watkins, Regulatory and Compliance Manager at Survitec. “Although, we are aware that some flag states are already being contacted by vessel owners, looking to extend the period. These dispensation requests are due to stated, future plans to scrap the vessel shortly after the deadline, or a delayed scheduled dry docking shortly after the 1st July 2019”.

It’s worth noting that Flag states do have the flexibility to allow this, if they wish, within the confines of the circular. “Controversially, we may see vessels looking to re-flag to Registers which will give them this flexibility” he adds.

According to the IMO there are 160 hooks in the market place and only just over half of these are compliant, with a further 30% becoming compliant after modification. This leaves a huge number of vessels under pressure to meet the deadline in the next 9 months*.

Survitec is seeing an increase in demand on a regional basis, as over 60% of dry-dockings are carried out in Asia and the Middle East, mainly China and Singapore. Paul Watkins comments “Currently, it’s predominantly the large cargo vessels which still require their LRRS to be replaced. We enter into discussions carefully with customers to understand their needs and work with them to ensure their compliance is met at the due docking stage.”

While annual inspections usually take place on board the vessel, most of the 5-year inspections and load testing will be carried out during dry dockings. Survitec’s Global lifeboat offer and re-hooking offer has clearly defined lump sum prices covering the global ports, utilising either local technicians or flying squads to cover the required inspections.

*source: IMO Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS)

Re-hook and get compliant with Survitec:

· Our global installation teams can re-hook your lifeboats during dry dock or at a key port

· Turnkey project management

· All approvals and documentation is handled by the Survitec project team

· EU approved and UK manufactured hooks available from stock

· Survitec can assess your fleet lifeboat hook compliance and offer a cost effective replacement hook package

In accordance with the latest re-hooking regulation update, MSC.1 / Circ. 1392, referencing lifeboat release hooks we are able to replace your lifeboat hooks to ensure you are compliant with the new SOLAS approval standard (MSC.320 & 321(89)). Our Safelaunch and RocLoc hook replacement options are known for being robust, easy to maintain and unambiguous operation. As a class approved re-hooking service provider we can fit our hooks onto any lifeboat.

Source: Survitec