Survitec White Paper Wins Safety In Maritime Award Urging Action On Fire Safety Risks

A white paper by Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has won the Safety in Maritime (Marine) award at the IBJ Awards. The paper highlights critical gaps in fire safety and raises awareness of the systemic risks threatening the maritime sector.

Titled “Why Are the Fires Not Going Out? Unveiling the True Cost of Inadequate Fire Safety Inspections,” the paper exposes the widespread failures in fire safety practices that have led to an alarming increase in shipboard fire incidents worldwide.

The white paper uncovers troubling lapses in fire safety practices by drawing on data and testimonies from Survitec’s global network of certified service technicians. The findings show that post-COVID cost-cutting measures have prompted some ship operators to rely on untrained crews for fire safety maintenance. These practices have led to avoidable system failures, such as the use of incorrect or counterfeit parts, poorly fitted equipment, and contamination of essential firefighting systems. Survitec also documented instances of substandard inspections and approvals where safety certifications were granted despite glaring deficiencies.

Metkel Yohannes, Director of Service & Rental Solutions at Survitec, stressed the importance of fostering trust and accountability in the sector. “Shipboard fires have risen by 17% year-on-year, becoming one of the leading causes of maritime losses and the most expensive source of marine insurance claims, accounting for over 20% of total losses.

“While advancements in fire detection and protection technologies have been made, the industry is still seeing alarming levels of fire safety deficiencies, with thousands of incidents reported each year by international inspection authorities. This highlights an urgent need for improved oversight and maintenance practices across the sector.”

One example highlighted a vessel that experienced an engine room fire. While the crew successfully extinguished the flames, they discovered a fault in their high-expansion foam firefighting system. The issue was traced to a blockage caused by a protective cap left inside the system after the installation of a new foam pump.

In another instance, a fire aboard a bulk carrier in early 2024 caused $2-3 million USD in off-hire and repairs after more than half the recently inspected and certified CO2 cylinders failed to activate.

The study also raises concerns about the growing risks of alternative fuels and lithium-ion batteries, which require specialised detection and firefighting systems. Survitec argues for more stringent oversight of service providers, urging the maritime industry to adopt higher quality control benchmarks and ensure that all fire safety inspections meet rigorous international standards.

Yohannes added, “Shipowners and operators need accredited partners with the expertise to ensure their safety systems perform under the most demanding conditions. Anything less is not only a false economy but a threat to crew safety and vessel integrity.”

This white paper’s recognition of the IBJ Safety in Maritime (Marine) award underscores Survitec’s commitment to shaping a safer future for the maritime industry.

The white paper can be downloaded in full here

Source: Survitec