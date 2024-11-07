Survitec Wins Innovation And Safety Categories At The Ship Technology Excellence Awards

Global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has won two Ship Technology Excellence Awards for Seahaven, the world’s largest inflatable lifeboat.

Seahaven earned top honours in the Innovation and Safety categories at the annual awards, powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence platform, which celebrates individuals and companies spearheading industry change.

Building on a remarkable 168-year safety and survival innovation legacy, Survitec introduced Seahaven in 2022—a revolutionary inflatable lifeboat developed through close collaboration among its aerospace, defence, and maritime divisions.

Designed specifically for the expanding cruise ship market, Seahaven can evacuate up to 1,060 passengers in less than 22 minutes, well within the SOLAS safety requirement of 30 minutes.

Commenting on the industry-wide significance of Seahaven as an alternative to the traditional lifeboat arrangement, which has not really changed since the sinking of the Titanic, Claude Sada, Chief Operating Officer at Survitec, said: “Cruise ships are reaching unprecedented sizes, accommodating up to 10,000 passengers and crew but traditional lifeboats take up a lot of prime ship-side real-estate that could be better used to enhance the passenger experience.”

Seahaven eliminates 100% onboard lifeboat drills and accidents. It also significantly reduces the crew’s burden, with a 93% reduction in LSA upkeep time, dropping from 150 to just 10 hours. This has led to safer evacuations, improving evacuation times by up to 33%.

Unlike lifeboats, the new system has proven heavy weather sea performance. Its compact design is Panamax compliant and suited to berths in areas with large tidal variations, such as Alaska. Additionally, it frees up onboard deck space for enhanced public areas, typically 85% across Decks 6 and 7, providing improved sea views and increased natural light.

Seahaven’s helical slide-based technology ensures a swift and secure descent for passengers. The system’s ability to deploy at the push of a button and automatic inflation minimises the need for crew intervention, reducing the potential for human error.

Seahaven is the result of over five years of intensive development and testing by Survitec’s team of 30 world-class marine engineers. Applying aerospace methodologies to the marine industry, Survitec has achieved a product that offers unprecedented reliability and operational efficiencies. With extended service durations and reduced maintenance requirements, Seahaven ensures the highest safety standards and provides long-term cost savings for operators.

Sada added: “Everyone involved in the Seahaven project must take enormous pride in celebrating these award wins. Colleagues across our organisation, from designers, technicians, finance and marketing to countless others, have played an integral part in this success.”

Source: Survitec