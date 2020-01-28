Survitec’s Halo Lifejacket Awarded ETSO Approval

Halo, Survitec’s new passenger lifejacket solution for helicopter transfer, has received European Technical Standard Order (ETSO) approval certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Demand for the market-leading technology is evident from the first order taken almost immediately after receiving approval status. Survitec will supply Halo to Belgium-headquartered helicopter service provider NHV Helicopters.

ETSO approval verifies that Halo Passenger meets stringent safety standards as defined within ETSO C13f and ETSO 2C504, which approves it for use as a helicopter constant-wear lifejacket for operations to and from helidecks located in hostile sea areas. In addition, the bespoke Survitec Emergency Breathing System (EBS) has been approved to EN 4856 and is fully compatible with the Halo Passenger lifejacket to offer the ultimate in safety performance.

Compatibility with a range of immersion suits and other accessories has also been demonstrated and approved as part of the qualification process. This provides customers with a complete and compatible personal lifesaving appliance (PLSA) ensemble suitable for offshore helicopter transfer.

Baba Devani, CEO, Survitec Marine, said: “We have been supplying the aviation market with safety solutions since 1920 and NHV for its passenger safety needs since it first entered the UK market in 2016. We are delighted to be selected again as a partner by NHV as a result of the quality of our products, services and people.”

Jamie John, NHV’s Aberdeen Base Manager said: “With a fleet of more than 60 state-of-the-art helicopters carrying out daily passenger transfers, we cannot afford to be complacent in the selection of those companies we partner with. The equipment and services Survitec supplies is key to ensuring all operations are carried out with the utmost safety, efficiency and comfort.”

Under a five-year rental agreement, Survitec’s scope-of-supply expands on its existing rental fleet currently in use by NHV’s UK operation to now include the Halo Passenger lifejacket – complete with EBS and AU10 personal location beacon (PLB). Survitec will also continue to provide further PLSA as part of the contract, including the 1000 Series Passenger immersion suit – in addition to a selection of safety briefing videos produced by Survitec’s 3D video & animation division, Survitec Viscom.

Halo, the most advanced lifejacket solution available for helicopter transfer was officially unveiled during last year’s SPE Offshore Europe exhibition, in Aberdeen, Scotland.

A one-size-fits-all, twin chamber lifejacket, it is the first aviation lifejacket to incorporate Survitec’s innovative Fusion 3D technology, which contours to the wearer’s body shape for enhanced comfort over longer durations.

Integral to Halo’s design is the performance technology built into the lifejacket’s sculpted bladder to significantly increase the in-water safety of the user. Should Halo need to be activated in the water, a unique buoyancy distribution system offers exceptional turning speeds and increased mouth freeboard to protect the user’s airway and help aid self-rescue.

Incorporating a lightweight, 310 bar carbon composite cylinder, the EBS is capable of providing up to 80% more air than the minimum standard and can be deployed in one swift movement. The lifejacket is also compatible with Survitec’s ground-breaking 1000 Series immersion suit range.

The Halo Passenger lifejacket is expected to be the focus of attention at the Survitec stand (booth 8733) during the HAI Heli-Expo, which takes place in Anaheim, California from the 28th to 30th January.

Source: Survitec